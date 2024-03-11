Oyo follows Lagos’ lead, bans use of styrofoam for food packaging

Taking a step towards curbing environmental pollution and ensuring food safety, the Oyo State Government has implemented a ban on the use of styrofoam for food packaging. This decision comes shortly after a similar ban enacted in Lagos State.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, during a Food Safety Stakeholders Forum. Ajetunmobi highlighted public health concerns surrounding food safety and the potential dangers posed by improper food storage practices, particularly with styrofoam containers.

Ajetunmobi said the menace of food poisoning, indiscriminate use of chemical products for food production, processing, packaging, and other sharp practices being carried out by food business operators have become great public health concerns in the state.

“The directorate of Food, Water, and Laboratory Services is saddled with the responsibility to regulate food business operations to ensure the presentation of wholesome edibles for public consumption in the state, planned to double her efforts to monitor/inspect food business premises in the state,” the commissioner said.

“Consequently, the use of Styrofoam for food services, storage, and other related usage in that State is also banned.”

The ban extends beyond just food packaging and applies to the use of styrofoam for food service and storage altogether. To ensure compliance, the state government has inaugurated a Food Safety Compliance Enforcement Task Force. This task force will be responsible for monitoring food businesses and enforcing the new regulations.

The move aligns with growing global efforts to reduce reliance on single-use plastics, notorious for their environmental impact. Styrofoam, a type of polystyrene, is not easily biodegradable and can break down into microplastics, polluting waterways and harming wildlife.

