OYO: Gov Makinde announces 27 fresh COVID-19 infections in Ibadan firm

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 27 of the confirmed infections recorded from a firm in Ibadan, known as iSON Xperiences.

Governor Makinde made this known late on Saturday in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter page while providing an update on the ongoing battle against the deadly virus in the state.

He said, “Nine confirmed COVID-19 patients have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to fifty-eight.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty suspected cases came back positive. Twenty-seven cases are from iSON Xperiences and one each from Ibadan SW, Ibadan SE and Oluyole Local Govt Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as of 5.30 pm on Saturday is 233.”

This came after six staff of iSON Xperiences, a firm in Oyo State, tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, 57 members of the staff of the firm had tested positive to the virus, bringing the total number of staff to be infected by the virus in the company to 63.

The test results of the six staff were confirmed by Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday.

