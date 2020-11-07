Latest Politics

OYO: Gov Makinde inaugurates 27-man committee for 20-yr Development Plan

November 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has inaugurated a 27-man steering committee to formulate a 20-year development plan to address issues of expansion in the state.

Governor Makinde who revealed this on Friday shortly after the inauguration said that his administration’s projected 20-year world-class developmental plan for the state will take effect from 2021 to 2040.

He further noted that Oyo state needed a homegrown long-term plan to transform its social-economic development and address developmental challenges in all aspects of the state economy within a stipulated time frame.

Governor Makinde said; “The committee inaugurated would provide direction for the government’s expenditure across the length and breadth of the state without marginalisation.

“The 20-year Development Plan would be led by a Lead Consultant and enabled by the state government.

“The planning process will be all-inclusive and participatory with full involvement of the Civil Society Organisations, Non-Government Organisations, Physically-Challenged Persons among others,” he stated.

He further clarified that the steering committee would play oversight functions on all the planning process.

