Oyo Gov, Makinde, leads PDP campaign committee for Ondo guber poll

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was on Tuesday appointed Chairman of the campaign committee for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr Makinde was appointed to lead the 145 members by the National Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The list has Bello Matawallen Maradaun as Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Maibasira is the secretary.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the committee will be inaugurated on Friday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Earlier, the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, (APC) had constituted its own campaign committee chaired by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

