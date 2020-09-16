Oyo gov, Makinde, orders reopening of public, private schools & tertiary institutions

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the resumption dates for public and private primary, secondary schools, as well as tertiary institutions in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Barrister Olasukanmi Olaleye, the State Commissioner for Education who informed that schools will now operate morning and afternoon shifts for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools.

Olaleye further added in the statement that it is mandatory for all Schools, public and private to constitute COVID-19 Task Force to be headed by Heads of Schools with two members of staff.

According to him, regular academic activities of tertiary institutions are to commence from Monday 28th September, 2020

“The resumption date for the 2020/2021 academic Session for Public / Private Primary and Secondary Schools as announced by the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will commence on Monday, 21st September, 2020.

“The revised Guidelines for Primary and Secondary Schools now include the followings:

“Schools will now operates morning and afternoon shifting for pupils and students of primary and secondary schools as stated below:

“Primary 1-3 8.00 am – 11.00 am. Primary 4 – 6 12 noon – 3.00 pm. JSSS 1 -3 8.00 am – 11.00 am. SSS 1- 3 12 noon – 3.00 am.

“It becomes mandatory for all Schools, Public and Private to constitute Covid-19 Task force to be headed by Heads of Schools with Two members of Staff

“School Heads are advised to make temporary use of spaces like Laboratories, Libraries and examination hall as classroom where it is necessary in order to observe social distancing.

“Pupils / Students should be attached to Chairs and Tables as well as discouraging sharing of items.

“In another development, the Governor has also approved the re-opening of State owned Tertiary institutions and Private Institutions for regular academic activities to commence from Monday 28th September, 2020

“Academic boards and senate of institutions are expected to fix their date and comply strictly with COVID-19 guidelines for the reopenings of schools,” the statement issued by Olaleye added.

