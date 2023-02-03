Oyo gov, Makinde, suspends campaign over fuel, Naira crisis

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has announced the suspension of his campaign activities over the unending fuel and new naira-note crisis in the country.

Governor Makinde, whose campaign trail has visited some parts of Oyo State, said this during the Flag-off of the Omi-Adio-Ido Road on Friday.

The governor said the suspension was in solidarity with the people over anti-people economy policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun confirmed this.

In the statement, Makinde, who was in Ido to continue his campaign, directed that all campaign activities be suspended until further notice.

Read also:Oyo Gov, Makinde faces lawsuit over alleged land-grabbing

Olatubosun said Governor Makinde noted that the suffering of his people was too much, saying he was elected to protect their interests and well-being.

“As a mark of honour to citizens and residents of Oyo State, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has directed that all campaign activities of the party at all levels be suspended until further notice”, the statement reads.

Earlier in the day, protests had broken out in Ibadan the state capital as people took to the streets to protest the hardship brought about by the scarcity of fuel and the new naira notes in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now