Oyo Gov, Makinde, under criticism over purchase of 20 bicycles for transportation within secretariat | Ripples Nigeria

Oyo Gov, Makinde, under criticism over purchase of 20 bicycles for transportation within secretariat
Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, has come under criticism on social media over his decision to purchase bicycles to ease the movement of civil servants within the state secretariat.
A report issued by an online news platform on Wednesday, March 10, revealed that the government did not announce the amount spent on the bicycles, the 20 bicycles were purchased for easy movement of civil servants.
The bicycles called ‘Keke Seyi’ were reportedly rolled out on Wednesday morning at the main entrance of the state secretariat.
This was contained in a statement issued on the Facebook page of the governor’s former special assistant on digital media and social media influencer, whom he sacked last year, Murtala Adigun, also known as Adigun Ibadan.
“GSM has just provided the best means of transportation for the civil servants within the state secretariat,” Adigun wrote on his page.
Oyo coalition vows to resist Makinde's attempts to join APC
Reacting to his statement, a Facebook user, Saheed Osupa said, “I am tired of this Seyi Makinde.”
Olamide Monsur said, “What is all this rubbish, olorun ma gba was lowo Mr Hemm Hemm Hemmm.”
While another respondent, Omotoso Omo, however, berated Adigun, saying, “Oga poster, you don’t need to discredit your former boss with this, you need to tell people the usefulness and the reason for the bicycles in your post and see if people will praise GSM or not…. But due to your hatred for GSM for sacking you when you posted lies then, you are now looking for cheap political scores.
“The bicycles are inside the secretariat and it is for the use of people that want to move from one office to the other, instead of walking, this will aid easy and fast movement… And to crown it all, Oyo state is not the first state to have such, so no big deal.”
Another Facebook user, Olubadan Oyeyemi, posted on his Facebook page that, “20 bicycles for 5M people.”
Oladeji Kamorudeen, “Who do we offend in Oyo State? A state has been left in the hand of mediocre and daylight robber.”
