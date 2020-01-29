Oyo governor, IGP meet on Amotekun

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday met with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, which has divided opinion in the country.

At the meeting which took place at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Makinde told journalists that he had fruitful discussions with Adamu on the Amotekun, adding that the IGP agreed to meet the South West governors to review the situation.

He said the governors are working to get everyone to align with the motive behind the formation of Amotekun.

The governor said: “Everybody is aware of the issue with Amotekun. So, we deliberated and had an agreement in principle to have the governors of the South West to meet with him to review the situation.

“We are trying to build a new country where the rule of law is supreme, so everybody should be law-abiding, ensure that they don’t do anything that would create lawlessness.”

“The Amotekun is a work in progress, we are trying to operationalise it and in doing that. All the relevant stakeholders would have to align with it.”

