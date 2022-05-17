Oyo govt advocates traditional rulers’ support in fight against corruption

The Oyo State government on Tuesday called for the support of traditional institutions in the fight against corruption and other vices in the state.

The Chairman of Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Justice Eni Esan, who made the call when he visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, at his palace in the state capital, said the traditional rulers’ support for anti-graft war would make local communities enjoy the dividends of democracy.

She added that the establishment of the agency by Governor Seyi Makinde in 2020 was to rid the state of corruption and other vices.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt cautions park managers on the consumption of cannabis, others

Esan said: “We need to involve traditional institutions, because you have strong influence over the people within their domain. We are certain you receive complaints from members of the public, so we earnestly appeal to you to refer any complaints on corruption to OYACA.

“The Olubadan-in-Council under your leadership could partner with us to rid Oyo State of corruption.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now