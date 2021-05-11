Oyo govt agrees to pay salaries, allowances of sacked LG chairmen, councillors  | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Oyo govt agrees to pay salaries, allowances of sacked LG chairmen, councillors
The Oyo State Government has stated that it will comply with the Supreme Court judgment which ordered the state to pay the salaries and allowances of the sacked chairmen and councillors of local government councils in the state.
This is contained in a statement in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday.
On May 7, the Apex court described the dissolution of local governments in Oyo and their replacement with caretaker committees as illegal.
Justice Adamu Jauro, who delivered the unanimous judgment of the apex court, ordered that all entitlements owed to the sacked chairpersons from the date of their unlawful sack to the date they were to vacate office, should be paid to them.
The judge also awarded a cost of N20 million and asked the Attorney-General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest Aug. 7.
In his statement on Tuesday, Gov. Makinde said: ”the state government will comply with the order of the apex court, once the details of the judgment are made available.
“The government has shown its commitment to pay the dissolved chairmen and councillors as far back as February 2020.
“The negotiation team, pursuant to the out-of-court order of the Oyo State High Court, offered the council chairmen and councillors the same condition which the Supreme Court just affirmed.”
READ ALSO: PDP South-West crisis deepens as Makinde, Fayose trade barbs over congress
In 2019, Makinde sacked elected council chairmen and councillors on the resumption of his tenure.
The sacked local government chairpersons led by Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye approached the Oyo State High Court to declare their removal from office as illegal.
The case proceeded to the Court of Appeal which ruled in favour of the governor, which caused the parties to appeal to the apex court.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles duo of Ola Aina and Josh Maja could not help Fulham avoid a drop from topflight football as...
Ajayi’s West Brom relegated from Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi and his West Brom teammates have been relegated from the English Premier League. The club...
Real Madrid miss chance to go level with Atletico at top of La Liga
Real Madrid missed a chance to go top of the Spanish La Liga on Sunday after they were held to...
Juve’s UCL hopes under threat after stunning home defeat to Milan
Juventus’ hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League next season was dealt a huge blow after they fell to a...
Latest Tech News
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...