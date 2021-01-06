Oyo govt arraigns two staff for allegedly stealing COVID-19 palliatives

The Oyo State government on Tuesday arraigned two of its staff at the State Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing and selling 40 bags of sugar from a facility housing COVID-19 palliatives in the state.

The duo – Adebiyi Azeez (50) and Sunday Akinyele (43) – were in charge of the palliatives at the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Azeez is a driver in the ministry while Akinyele is an Assistant Protocol Officer.

They allegedly used the ministry vehicle to distribute the stolen palliatives to their buyer, Kafayat Babalola, who was also arraigned for buying the palliatives.

The defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and receiving stolen goods.

Read also: COVID-19 PALLIATIVES: Like Oyo, Ondo rejects Nigerian govt’s ‘expired’ rice

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, said the stolen goods were valued at N60,000.

He said: “The goods are COVID-19 palliatives and property of the Oyo State government. The duo of Adebiyi and Akinleye used the official vehicle of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs to convey the goods to the buyer.”

“The third defendant, Mrs. Kafayat Babalola, a trader at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, received the 40 bags of sugar, knowing full well that they were not for sale, being a property of the state government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions