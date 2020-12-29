Oyo govt bans carnivals over COVID-19

Oyo State Government has banned street carnivals of any form across the state with immediate effect over spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Coordinator of Oyo State COVID-19 Isolation Centres, Prof. Temitope Alonge, disclosed this known at the end of a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Task Force Team and management of the state’s Emergency Operation Centre on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Alonge urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to prevail on its members to adhere strictly to the 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

He urged churches to conduct its cross-over services before the curfew hours instead of the traditional midnight services on December 31.

He said the curfew would be enforced.

The coordinator said: “All worship centres, night-clubs, bars and lounges in the state must adhere strictly to the restriction order.

“Event centres are reminded of the existing advisory on the recommended occupancy for events not exceeding 50 percent of capacity.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, said the state recorded 90 COVID-19 cases in two weeks.

Bello said Ibadan North and Orelope local government areas of the state had been identified as “COVID-19 hot spots.”

