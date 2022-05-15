Oyo govt cautions park managers on the consumption of cannabis, others

The Oyo State government has warned members of the Park Management System (PMS) to avoid the consumption of cannabis and other intoxicants on duty.

The state’s Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure, and Transportation, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, gave the warning on Sunday in Ibadan.

The state government established the PMS following the ban of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

He said: “No member of the PMS must drive recklessly and negligently whether on duty or otherwise. No member of PMS is allowed to drink any form of liquor or intoxicant substances while on duty.

“The guidelines also prohibit members of the PMS from consuming any form of prohibited hard drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, refnol, heroin, codeine, opioids, tobacco indian hemp, tramadol among others.

“The guidelines further provide that no member of PMS must hold canes, sticks or rods while on duty just as they are expected to be as civil as possible and ensure that commuters’ rights are well protected.”

