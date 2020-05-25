Oyo govt confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 infections

The Oyo State government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 which has thus increased the total number of infections in the state to 240.

Governor Makinde revealed this in a post on his official Twitter account on Sunday where he informed that six out of the seven who tested positive for the virus are staff of iSON Xperiences.

The post on Twiter by Governor Makinde reads; “OYO STATE COVID-19 TASK FORCE UPDATE (MAY 24, 2020);

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for seven suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Six are from iSON Xperiences and one case is also from Ibadan SW Local Govt Area.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 240.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.”

Recall that Governor Makinde had on Saturday announced 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with 27 of the confirmed infections recorded from iSON Xperiences.

