Oyo govt confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in state

The Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 Sunday evening confirmed the Delta variant of the virus in the state.

The State Incident Manager and coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre, Dr. Olabode Ladipo, who confirmed the development in a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in Ibadan, urged the people of the state to take extra caution and consistently apply all advisories earlier released by the Task Force.

The statement read: “This strain has been associated with high transmission, increase severity of infection and outcomes.

“As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society.”

The coordinator warned residents of the state to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: NCDC confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Nigeria

He also asked all inbound travellers to always isolate for seven days and submit themselves for tests.

“The ‘Own Your Action’ (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water, and use of hand sanitisers, among others.”

“The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force hereby appeals to the good people of Oyo State to comply with these and other advisories as they apply to individuals and organizations,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions