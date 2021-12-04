Oyo govt debunks reports of students turned into yams by suspected ritualist

The Oyo State Government on Friday debunked reports that two students of Bashorun High School, Ibadan, were turned to tubers of yam by a suspected ritualist.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Abiodun Abdulramah, who made this clarification while addressing students, parents and guardians of the school when he visited the school.

According to Abdulrahmah, the reports were fake which was confirmed after a fact-finding mission in the school.

Social media was awash with the news of how a suspected ritualist turned two students of the school to tubers of yam with unused pampers.

READ ALSO: Suspected ritualists kill Almajiri pupil in Bauchi

It was reported that the suspect was caught by a local security guard around Bode Wasinmi-Bashorun axis, at a location closed to the school.

This, however, created fear among residents, especially parents and guardians, whose children and wards attend the school.

Abdulramah said findings from the school management showed that none of the school students was reported missing.

The commissioner, however, called for calm.

He assured them that the security operatives would dig deeper into the incident to unravel details of what really happened.

The commissioner admonished the general public to remain patient, saying that the safety of every resident in the state was a priority for the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now