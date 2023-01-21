Oyo govt identifies 52 illegal dumpsites in Ibadan

The Oyo State government says about 52 black spots, otherwise known as illegal dump sites, have been identified in Ibadan, the state capital.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun during the week, indicated that the state’s waste consultant, are intensifying efforts to clear the waste sites.

Olatubosun said the black spots intervention started on Sunday, while the company was also enacting its door-to-door collection of waste.

According to him, the consultant identified 52 black spots and these black spots are being attended to at different locations in the state.

“The Oyo State Government has begun clearing of approximately 52 black spots in Ibadan. Enormous work has been done, and Mottainai trucks have been cleaning up the spots”, he said.

According to him, illegal dumpsites at Mokola, Jembewon, Eleyele, Urban Day, Old Ife road, Iyaganku have been cleared.

READ ALSO:LAWMA shuts down Lagos market, warns others against illegal dumping of refuse

“There are many illegal dumpsites here in Ibadan and the Oyo State Government task force on waste management and other relevant stakeholders have identified the remaining black spots and they are currently being worked on”, he said.

Olatubosun encouraged residents to work in partnership with the state government, urging them not to burn their waste, but to bag them for proper disposal.

He applauded the strategy put in place by relevant stakeholders in the environmental sector, to clear the illegal dumpsites and move to the residential areas simultaneously.

“We are appealing to residents to comply with laid down rules. They should ensure they use authorised PSPs for a healthy society,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now