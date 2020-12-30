Oyo govt lifts curfew, approves cross-over services

The Oyo State government on Wednesday lifted the 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew imposed on states by the Federal Government earlier this year.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, who disclosed this in a statement, said the state government had permitted churches to hold cross-over services in the state.

The government had on Tuesday urged the Oyo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to direct churches in the state to end their cross-over services before 12 midnight on New Year eve to enable worshipers to comply with the curfew regime.

The statement read: “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew be lifted.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt bans carnivals over COVID-19

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed the enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”

Join the conversation

Opinions