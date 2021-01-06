Oyo govt orders street traders to leave roadsides within seven days

The Oyo State government on Tuesday ordered street traders in the state to leave the roadsides within seven days or face the wrath of the law.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Idowu Oyeleke, gave the directive while sensitising roadside traders at Molete under-bridge, Challenge, Ringroad and Eleyele market in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Commissioner had in September last year ordered the street traders to leave the roadsides for their own safety.

He renewed the call on Tuesday and directed the traders to leave the roadsides by January 12, adding that erring traders would face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the deadline.”

He said the state government has zero-tolerance for street trading due to the hazards associated with the practice.

Oyeleke said: “There have been reports of trailers and other vehicles losing control and killing roadside traders in Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state.”

