Oyo govt postpones common entrance, placement exams

The Oyo State government on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Common Entrance examination into the state’s schools of science.

The test which was initially slated for August 19 will now hold on September 1.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who disclosed this in a statement, said the postponement was due to the clash of the examination date with the ongoing West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said WASSCE candidates in Oyo State are expected to write Economics and Agricultural Science examinations on the said date.

READ ALSO: Oyo govt adjusts schedule on school resumption

The commissioner added that the date of the screening test for placement of pupils in terminal classes in public and private primary schools into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) in Oyo State had been shifted from August 20 to August 22 also due to clash of the date with another WAEC subject.

Olaleye said: “All parents and guidance are advised to note these changes and prepare their wards for the exercise at the stipulated periods with strict compliance with the state’s COVID-19 protocols.”

Join the conversation

Opinions