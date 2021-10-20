Oyo govt promotes 16,500 teachers

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the promotion of 16,500 public primary school teachers across the state.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, disclosed this during the presentation of promotion letters to the teachers in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said the promotion of the teachers was part of measures by the state government to boost the standard of education in the state.

Adeniran said that the teachers had not been promoted for years, adding that they were promoted following Governor Makinde’s directive.

The SUBEB chairman, however, encouraged the teachers to redouble their efforts and assured them of the state government’s commitment to their welfare.

He said: “When Governor Makinde assumed office, he promised to give priority to education, and today, we have adopted measures to improve the standard of education in the state.

“Today, this government has approved and commenced distribution of promotion letters to 16,500 public primary teachers in the state.

“The welfare of teachers is taken very seriously by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration. Salaries of teachers are paid as at when due.”

