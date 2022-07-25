Oyo govt sanctions head teachers over illegal fees

The Oyo State government has sanctioned five head teachers in the state over alleged collection of illegal fees.

The Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Ibadan.

Adeniran said the head teachers of Methodist Basic School one to five, Gan-gansi, were found culpable in the alleged illegal collection of fees initiated by the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC).

He said the state present government had abolished collection of any developmental levy in all schools across the state.

The SUBEB chief said: “No doubt, SBMCs, PTAs can contribute to the development of their local schools, but it must not in any way affect the education of pupils.

“No child should be discriminated against in the state education sector.”

According to him, some parents reported to the board that the school head teachers denied their children access to the examination hall for failing to pay the N100 development levy charged by the school’s management and SBMC, through a popular radio station in Ibadan.

“For denying the pupils access to examination hall, queries have been issued to head teachers of the affected schools,” he added.

