Oyo govt seals buildings, shops over unhygienic practices

The Oyo state government, Saturday, sealed off some houses and shops within Academy market, Ibadan over unhygienic practices.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Abiodun Oni said residents and owners of the shops violated environmental laws and failed to comply with the laid down hygienic practices.

Speaking through the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Ademola Aderinto, the commissioner said that the buildings were sealed off during the ongoing sensitisation and enforcement campaign of the state government to commemorate this year’s World Clean-up Day.

He said the exercise was done to ensure total compliance with environmental hygiene and prevent possible outbreak of any disease, pointing out that Environmental Health officers had earlier visited the affected buildings and told the owners to do the needful but they failed to do so.

The commissioner who said the affected buildings are responsible for heaps of waste dumped in the market place and along the main roads, added that they do not have adequate waste bins for their wastes.

Read also:Oyo govt sanctions head teachers over illegal fees

Also, as part of activities marking this year’s World Clean-up Day, the Oyo State Government and Mottainai Recycling Ltd, recovered Five-thousand, One-hundred and seventy (5, 170) kilograms of plastic wastes in the clean-up activities carried out in Academy community market in Ibadan.

The team also recovered One Thousand, One Hundred (1,100) kilograms of cartons from the market.

According to Aderinto, the exercise, which was carried out in conjunction with Waste Management Authority in the State, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, was also used to sensitize and educate market women on how a waste-free environment can foster better customer relations and increase sales.

Mr. Ademola Aderinto also appealed to residents to key into the Oyo State Government’s environmental blueprint.

“Marketplaces are by nature unkempt with practices that are harmful to the ecosystem, but the Oyo State Government believes that with continuous sensitisation and enforcement, we can make the traders understand the importance of a neat location for business”, Aderinto said.

Speaking on the campaign, Managing Director, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Mr. Adey Adewuyi explained that the initiative was borne out of the need to ensure Oyo State is clean.

Adewuyi who spoke through the Chief Sustainability Officer, Mottainai Recycling Ltd, Ms. Deborah Fadeyi said, “We are commemorating the World Clean-up Day in a very unconventional way, with the market people.

We are here to show them how waste can be turned to wealth”.

She said Mottainai Recycling Ltd, as the Government approved Waste manager will ensure adequate provision of necessary information on Environment sanitation in the State.

Also speaking on the campaign, the Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Oluwaseun Fashukanmi explained that besides drawing attention of the public to the immense financial opportunities of waste recycling, the public also needs to be aware of the threats of waste and pollution to human life and the survival of the ecosystem.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now