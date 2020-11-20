Oyo govt shut down banks, hotels, others over land use charges

The Oyo State government on Thursday shut down at least six hotels and four commercial banks over land use charges in the state.

Seven companies and three petrol stations were also shut down for defaulting in the payment of the charges.

The Chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue, Aremo John Adeleke, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday, said the exercise was aimed at ensuring that businesses fulfill their responsibilities to the state government.

Adeleke said the money generated from the charges would also enable the state government to provide security, infrastructure, and other essentials services in the state.

“The focus of the drive is not to close down or ground any business but to give a push to businesses to assist the government in creating a better business premise for them to thrive,” he stated.

