Oyo govt suspends monthly sanitation exercise indefinitely | Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State government has suspended indefinitely the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and National Resources, Dr. Idowu Oyeleke, disclosed this during the introduction of the daily cleaning exercise by the ministry in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Oyeleke said the daily cleaning of the environment by all residents of Oyo would be enforced in a bid to achieve a clean and green environment in the state.

He said: “The state government has indefinitely suspended the monthly exercise and restriction of vehicular and human movement during the period.

“However, the environmental taskforce will be going around to ensure compliance and adherence to all environmental laws and regulations of the state.”

The commissioner, therefore, urged all residents of the state to ensure daily cleaning of their environment, especially drainage channels and other open spaces to avert an outbreak of diseases and flooding.

