News
Oyo govt threatens to clampdown on unregistered Okada riders
The Oyo State government on Monday threatened to clamp down on unregistered commercial motorcyclists in the state.
The Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration and General Services, Idowu Ogedengbe, who addressed journalists during a programme held at the Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Ibadan, said the registration was necessary in order to check terrorists, and criminal elements who disguise as Okada riders in the state.
He said: “What we want to achieve with this is to reduce the security threat that those people riding motorcycles could pose to our state. We don’t want to do it in such a way that we will infringe on the rights of any law-abiding Okada rider that is just looking for his means of livelihood.
READ ALSO: Gov Makinde rules out Okada ban in Oyo
“Just like it happened in the United States of America recently where commercial motorcycles were crushed for violating the state laws, we shall also get there if it is established that any Okada rider violates our state laws. Any criminal elements among them shall be purged.
“So, if you are coming to Oyo State and you don’t have our registration, it is an immediate pointer that the OYRTMA will spot you and arrest you because they would have known that you are not meant to be here. With that, before you even commit the crime, we have arrested you. We are going to pursue that aggressively.”
