News
Oyo govt uncovers 41 ghost workers
The Oyo State Government has revealed that it has uncovered 41 employees classified as “No Show”, a euphemism for ghost workers.
A statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, said the discovery was made by the consultants engaged to verify its workforce.
According to the statement, the Implementation Committee of the Oyo State 2019/2020 Civil/Public Servants Audit and Payroll Re-engineering/Validation Exercise confirmed the ghost workers.
The consultants also indicted 602 officers and recommended them for removal from the payrolls but the Implementation Committee affirmed 41 ghost workers.
“The consultants cleared 40 others of any infraction; uncovered 10 deaths, 170 systematic retirements and affirmed the option of voluntary retirement by 341 others, with irregular records of service.
The statement said that “the Implementation Committee had examined the report submitted by the consultants and also interacted with the affected officers before finalizing the implementation model.
READ ALSO: Oyo govt says Customs operatives raided Ibarapa, not unknown gunmen
“Messrs Sally Tilbot Consulting was in 2019 engaged by the Oyo State Government to undertake employees and pensioners’ verification/validation and payroll re-engineering tagged “2019/2020 Staff Audit.
“Following a series of reconciliations, the report of the consultants was received by the government on April 30 after which an Implementation Committee was put in place to fashion out the final implementation model.
“The committee recommended that an administrative investigation be undertaken by the government to determine where the salaries of the “No Show” officers had been going,” the report said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....