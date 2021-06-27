Oyo IGR hits N15bn in two years – Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has increased to N15 billion in the last two years.

The governor, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, stated this at the 41st Omo Aj’orosun Day Celebration in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also explained the essence of the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) initiated by his administration.

Makinde said the APFA helped the state to bridge its infrastructural deficit, expand the economy and increase the IGR.

READ ALSO: True federalism the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Gov Makinde

According to him, the government was able to increase the IGR without raising taxes.

He also warned the people of Oyo against politicising the security challenges in the state.

Makinde urged residents of the state to support the government’s efforts at tackling the problems.

By: Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions