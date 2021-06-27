Politics
Oyo IGR hits N15bn in two years – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has increased to N15 billion in the last two years.
The governor, according to a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, stated this at the 41st Omo Aj’orosun Day Celebration in Ibadan, the state capital.
He also explained the essence of the Alternative Project Funding Approach (APFA) initiated by his administration.
Makinde said the APFA helped the state to bridge its infrastructural deficit, expand the economy and increase the IGR.
READ ALSO: True federalism the solution to Nigeria’s challenges – Gov Makinde
According to him, the government was able to increase the IGR without raising taxes.
He also warned the people of Oyo against politicising the security challenges in the state.
Makinde urged residents of the state to support the government’s efforts at tackling the problems.
By: Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....