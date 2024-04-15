Oyo Invasion: South-West Reps caucus knocks Yoruba Nation agitators

The South-West Caucus at the House of Representatives, on Monday, condemned the recent activities carried out by a group known as Yoruba Nation Agitators, saying their conduct has caused unrest and poses a threat to the peace and stability of the region.

It will be recalled that some masked men in military uniforms, armed with rifles and charms on Saturday, invaded the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the State House of Assembly Complex, Ibadan, the state capital.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Secretary, and Deputy Chief Whip of the caucus, James Faleke, Taofeek Ajilesoro, and Adewunmi Onanuga, respectively, the lawmakers called for dialogue in addressing any grievances that led to the invasion.

The statement read: “As representatives of the people, we stand firmly against any form of unlawful behaviour and violence that undermines the rule of law and the unity of our country, Nigeria.

“All grievances and demands must be addressed through peaceful and lawful means, respecting the rights and well-being of all citizens.

“We urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue, prioritise the welfare of our people, and work towards finding peaceful and lasting solutions to any grievances. Violence and lawlessness have no place in our society, and we call on all individuals to uphold the principles of peace, unity, and respect for the rule of law.

“The South West caucus remains committed to upholding the values of democracy, justice, and unity in our region and the country at large. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a better future for all.”

