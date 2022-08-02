Oyo judiciary workers begin sit-at-home over delay in salary payment

Judiciary workers in Oyo State have reportedly suspended work over alleged delay in salary payment by the state government.

The workers suspended work on Tuesday in compliance with a sit-at–home directive issued by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) over delay in payment of July salary.

The Oyo State JUSUN Public Relations Officer, Obafunso Okulaja, told reporters that the decision for the action was made after the union’s congress on Friday.

Okulaja argued that the workers had not received July salary while other government agencies in the state were paid on July 25.

“Our members do not have money to come to work so we directed them to sit-at-home.

“JUSUN is yet to receive July salary in the state and this delay in salary payment has been like this since December, 2021.

“We call on the state government to put us on the priority list as the third arm of the government.

“If the executive and legislative arms are given priority, the judiciary should also be given same.

“The sit-at-home will continue until we receive our July salary,” he said.

