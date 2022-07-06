Oyo lawmaker, Oyeleke, dumps APC for PDP

The member representing the Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Simeon Oyeleke, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a chat with journalists on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he dumped the APC for failing to uphold justice and equity among party members.

READ ALSO: Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, dumps PDP for APC

Oyeleke said: “I am now a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and no more a member of the APC. This is official now. Thousands of my supporters have joined the PDP with me.

“As a matter of fact, the decision was taken together with my supporters. I can’t continue to be in a political party that does not respect democratic tenets and ideals and value my political interest.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now