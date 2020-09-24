OYO: No party can stop APC in 2023 – Adelabu | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 election in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said on Thursday the party would win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Adelabu stated this in Ibadan during a media parley to herald his 50th birthday celebration.

He expressed confidence that the APC in Oyo State was more united and would dislodge Governor Seyi Makinde from the state Government House in 2023.

He added that the party lost to a coalition and not Makinde in 2019.

Adelabu said: “The result of the coalition dislodged APC in Oyo. If we have contested election in our different parties, Makinde would not have won. He would have been third or fourth from the results.

“The Makinde-led government has not done anything significant in close to 18 months. With the poor performance of this government, it will be easier to dislodge it come 2023.”

READ ALSO: OYO: APC’s Adelabu suffers another defeat as tribunal upholds Makinde’s election

The former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor said his ambition to contest the governorship seat in Oyo has not waned, adding that he remained the APC best governor candidate for the 2023 election

Adelabu stressed that his defeat in the 2019 election has afforded him an opportunity to know more on how progressives in the state operate.

He insisted that the state government has disappointed the people, saying all the promises the government made to the people were still on its wish list 16 months after.

He added: “Everything this administration promised the people of the state is still on its wish list 16 months after coming on board.

“With the caliber of people that have returned to APC, no party can stand in the way of our party.”

Join the conversation

Opinions