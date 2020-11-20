Oyo, Osun cancel joint ownership of LAUTECH

The governments of Oyo and Osun states have agreed to sever their joint ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Also affected is the Ladoke Akintola College of Health.

Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun agreed that LAUTECH be ceded to Oyo State while the College of Health will now belong to Osun State.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Abubakar Rasheed disclosed this in a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

He said: “It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved,” he said.

The ownership of the university had for years had brewed controversies between the two states, leading to disruptions in the activities of the school.

