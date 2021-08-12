Metro
Oyo, Osun to check boundary dispute
The Osun and Oyo State governments on Thursday resolved to end the boundary dispute between the two states.
At a meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the two states agreed to end the violent clashes between residents of Surulere local government area of Oyo State and Olorunda LGA in Osun State.
The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; and his Osun State counterpart, Benedict Alabi; led their states’ delegations to the meeting.
The duo appealed to residents of the boundary communities to live in peace with one another.
In his address, Olaniyan urged the affected local government councils and respective traditional institutions in the border communities to ensure peaceful co-existence among the people.
On his part, the Osun deputy governor noted that disunity stalls progress, and urged residents of the warring communities to pursue peace.
He also appealed to the parties to obey court judgment on the boundary dispute.
