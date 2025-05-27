Oyo pays Osun N5bn in ongoing settlement for sole ownership of LAUTECH

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that it has remitted a total of N5 billion to Osun State as part of the financial terms agreed upon for the sole ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

According to a statement released on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, the payments are part of an eight-year installment plan agreed upon by both states following the historic ownership resolution reached on November 20, 2020.

Oyelade noted that the government of Governor Seyi Makinde has been fulfilling its obligation diligently, remitting N1 billion annually. With the latest N1 billion installment approved by Governor Makinde last Thursday, the state has now paid N5 billion of the total N8 billion settlement. The remaining N3 billion, the commissioner assured, will be fully paid before the end of Makinde’s administration in 2027.

“This administration has remained committed to the terms of the agreement, and we are on course to complete the full payment ahead of schedule,” Oyelade said.

The commissioner recalled that joint ownership of LAUTECH had been plagued by years of tension between Oyo and Osun States, particularly between 2007 and 2019. The landmark resolution in 2020, he said, brought an end to those disputes and ushered in a new era of stability and development for the institution.

“Since the ownership transition, LAUTECH has experienced tremendous growth, reaffirming its status as the best state university in Nigeria,” he said, highlighting the university’s expansion and infrastructural development.

One of the notable strides includes the establishment of the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the Iseyin campus. Oyelade also announced that Governor Makinde had approved N650 million as take-off grant for the Teaching and Research Farm at the same campus.

Oyelade also said that the government had initiated the construction of new health centres and road networks at three major institutions: LAUTECH’s Iseyin campus, the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University in Ibadan, and the Emmanuel Alayande University of Education in Oyo.

