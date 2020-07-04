Oyo records first COVID-19 patient baby delivery, two deaths

Oyo State has recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan, the state capital.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, Saturday, however said the state recorded two additional COVID-19 deaths, increasing the number of fatalities in the state to 14.

The governor said:

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother, and baby are doing well.

READ ALSO: 180 COVID-19 patients discharged in Oyo after full recovery

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.

“The cases based on local government areas are: Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1)

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1, 451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14.

Join the conversation

Opinions