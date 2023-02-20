Oyo SDP denies collapsing structure into APC, PDP

The Oyo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing its structure into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The denial was contained in a statement on Sunday issued by the National Secretary of the SDP, Dr. Olu Agunloye, who described the report as not only false and mischievous, but meant to put the party in a bad light.

The statement also debunked claims that the party was in talks with the APC in a bid to support its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as well as Governor Seyi Makinde in the state’s gubernatorial election on March 11.

According to Agunloye, the announcement of the purported collapse of the SDP structures which was made by former Minister of Power and Steel, Kola Balogun, did not emanate from the national headquarters of the party because the former Minister had no authority to speak for the party as he had been suspended in August 2018 and before being expelled in February 2019 while he was acting state chairman of the SDP in Oyo ahead of the 2019 governorship election, for allegedly leaking party documents to the PDP,

“Everything in the story about the structure collapse is false and misleading. Except the name of Makinde and the spelling of Oyo, all other things in the story should be disregarded,” the statement reads.

“We are also not in talks with the APC to support its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Oyo SDP is not interested in the Makinde-Balogun voyage. We only want the unsuspecting public to know that we are not in any talks with Makinde, as we are solidly behind the SDP governorship candidate, Michael Lana, who is doing very well and is much loved by the people of Oyo.

“We urge our members and supporters to be watchful, resolute, and determined for victories in 2023 as the SDP remains united and committed to social justice.”

