Oyo Senator who lost PDP ticket to APC decampee dumps party

The Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kola Balogun, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Balogun’s resignation from the PDP was contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Dapo Falade, on Monday evening, and made available to mewsmen in Ibadan.

Senator Balogun, who is a younger brother to the new Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, is the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

His resignation came a few days after he was denied a return ticket to the Senate.

The Senator lost the ticket to Chief Joseph Tegbe, who recently defected to the PDP from All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the statement by his media aide, Balogun’s resignation from the PDP was contained in a letter dated April 28 and it was addressed to the chairman of the party in Ward 12, Ibadan North-East Local Government Area.

The letter reads, “I, Sen. Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the ninth Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby tender my membership resignation from PDP with effect from April 28.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you.”

