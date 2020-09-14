Oyo sets date for reopening of primary, secondary schools

Primary and secondary schools in Oyo State are to resume for the 2020/2021 academic session on September 21, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, in the statement titled, ‘Oyo govt releases calendar for school resumption’, said that the new calendar was approved on July 21 at a meeting of the State Executive Council.

He said: “The first term of the new academic calendar will run between September 21 and December 18, 2020.

“The second term of the academic session is expected to run from January 11 to April 9, 2021, while the third term will run between May 3 and July 30, 2021.

“The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology enjoins all stakeholders and members of the public to take note of the details of the academic calendar.”

