Oyo shuts company where 30 members staff tested positive for COVID-19

The Oyo State Government on Saturday said the state had shut down a company in the Ibadan West Local Government area of the state, after 30 members of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30 are part of the 31 latest confirmed cases in the state, the highest in a day since the virus spread to the state.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night.

Makinde said: ”Thirty of these are members of staff of an organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area.

”So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8p.m. today (Saturday) is 107.

”The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.”

Makinde, who called on members of the public to remain calm as the situation was under control, said that intensified contact tracing had already commenced, adding that he would be giving updates on any additional measure that might need to be taken.

