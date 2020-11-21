Oyo shuts six gaming centers over underage betting

The Oyo State government on Friday shut down six gaming centers in Ibadan for violating the rule on underage betting.

The state government had earlier barred children under the age of 18 years from participating in gaming and other sports betting activities.

The Director-General of the Oyo State Gaming Board, Olajide Boladuro, who disclosed this to journalists during an enforcement exercise by the Board on Saturday, urged Gaming centers to cooperate with the government and ensure proper registration as well as remittance of levies to the state coffers.

He said: ‘’Most of the operators are aware that the state government under the leadership of His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, frowned at underage gaming but most of them despite having being warned severally with letters and through media sensitizations still persisted.

“Some of these children even go to the centers with their school uniforms when they should be in school learning while some have turned those places to a hideout instead of going to school or be at home to help their parents.

“Also, we have many illegal gaming center operators that are yet to register with the Board and thereby operating without license. There are some that refused to pay up their levies and dues despite several letters of reminder served on them.

“For the government to fulfill all its financial obligations, all gaming centers as business owners need to remit their levies and to the rightful place as their civic duties. Therefore, we implored the concerned gaming centers to cooperate with the government by fulfilling their statutory obligation as at when due.”

