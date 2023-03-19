Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin, wins third term bid to represent Ibarapa East

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has won the House of Assembly election for Ibarapa East State Constituency seat.

The Returning Officer, Prof. John Oladeji, while announcing the results on Sunday in Ibadan, said Ogundoyin, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,039 votes.

The APC candidate, Aderounmu Adeolu, scored 7,111 votes, while the Accord Party candidate, Oladeni Tunde scored 2,724 votes.

Read also:OYO: 32-year-old Ogundoyin emerges speaker of state House

Prof. Oladeji while declaring the results, said, “Ogundoyin having scored the highest number of votes in the Ibarapa East State Constituency election is hereby declared the winner of the election”.

Ogundoyin’s victory will be his third term as a member of Oyo State House of Assembly.

