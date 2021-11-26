Oyo suspends teachers over alleged sexual harassment of blind pupils

The Oyo State government has suspended three teachers over their alleged involvement in sexual harassment at the state’s training school for the physically challenged in Ogbomoso.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Rahman Abdu-Raheem, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the government had commenced an investigation into the case.

Abdu-Raheem also revealed that the principal of the training had been transferred.

He said: “After the video on the sexual harassment at the centre was made public, the staff members were immediately handed suspension and transfer over their alleged involvement in the indecent act.”

He also asked school principals, headteachers, and others to check acts that would jeopardise the government’s efforts at improving the standard of education in the state.

