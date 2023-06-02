Oyo tribunal dismisses AA’s petition against Makinde

The Oyo State governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Ibadan on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Action Alliance challenging the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

This followed the withdrawal of the case by the petitioners.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 20 declared Makinde as the winner of the election having polled 563,617 to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, and 16 others in the election.

The AA and its governorship candidate, Babatunde Samson Ajala, had challenged the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Etibo King, had during the proceeding informed the panel about his clients’ decision to discontinue the case.

The tribunal consequently dismissed the petition and awarded costs against AA.

The party will therefore pay N100,000 to INEC, N250,000 to Governor Makinde, and another N250,000 to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

