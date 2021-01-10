Oyo warns private hospitals against treating COVID-19 patients

The Oyo State Government has warned private hospitals in the state against treating COVID-19 patients in their facilities.

The Emergency Operations Centre and Oyo State COVID-19 Technical Task Force handed down the warning in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa in Ibadan on Saturday.

According to the task force the management of COVID-19 cases by private health facilities in the state has been linked to an increase in the number of infections amongst health workers in the state.

The task force warned that the health facilities must desist from the practice so as not to further deplete the number of health workers in the state through the virus.

According to Adisa, the Chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force, Prof Temitope Alonge, handed down the warning in a memo he addressed to Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers and managers private hospitals in the state.

Professor Alonge, according to the statement, also noted that there 30 approved test centres in the state, including the University College Hospital (UCH), warning that anyone suspected of having the virus should be referred to the centres.

He also said testing for asymptomatic and suspected cases are free.

Alonge said: “The spread of the new wave of the coronavirus infection in Oyo State is increasing and the reports reaching the Emergency Operations Centre and the Technical Task Force is that some of the people infected had been managed for various ailments in some private health facilities.

“In some cases, the private health facilities fail to notify the EOC about suspected cases that would have had their samples taken by the EOC at the invitation of the private health facilities. Sampling of such cases by the EOC has been the established protocol and it is still in place.

“However, repeated breach of this protocol is worrisome and I wish to remind all health care providers that we are not immune to this infection, and admitting suspected cases in private health facilities is unacceptable.”

Continuing, Professor Alonge noted that no private health facility in Oyo State has been licensed to manage COVID-19 patients, warning that strict adherence to the laid down infection prevention and control measures will be enforced by the EOC at any private health facility.

