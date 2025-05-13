Connect with us

News

Oyo youths caution Power Minister, Adelabu, over attacks on Primate Ayodele

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Some youths under the aegis of Youths of Oyo State General Assembly (YOOGA) have condemned what they said was a self-defeating attack on Founder and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele by the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

A group known as the Oyo State Voluntary Campaigners (OSVC) had faulted Primate Ayodele over comments made on Adelabu’s governorship ambition.

And the YOOGA described the OSVA as a “faceless group doing the bidding g of the minister”.

According to the youth assembly, in a statement by its coordinator, Kingsley Ogunloye and made available on Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Adelabu, as a public servant and politician cannot run away from public scrutiny and criticism, not excluding genuine prophetic revelations meant to correct societal ills.

“Adelabu has no justification to attack an anointed man of God, no matter the circumstances especially when the Primate was speaking truth to power, rather he should be commended”.

READ ALSO: PDP suffers another blow as three Kebbi senators dump party for APC

The release further said, “We the youths of Oyo State General Assembly by this release want to respond to Adebayo Adelabu’s publication against Primate Elijah Ayodele, Servant of the Most High God, Founder and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church correct prophecy.

“We want to say that Adelabu missed it. When God loves you people want you, when they hate you they don’t want you.

“For you to form all this gang up against him, we are sure that Adelabu will not win the governorship of Oyo State just as the oracle of God has said. A word is enough for the wise.

“For us you don’t even need to reply him, all you needed was to concentrate and go about your work.

“All these are indicative that you don’t have the capacity, that is why you are doing all this cheap publicity and blackmailing.

“And if you don’t know, you said you are a Moslem but you are not a good Moslem because, a lot of people know that you are not a grassroot politician and you cannot even give Tinubu victory in Oyo State,” the group said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 4 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...