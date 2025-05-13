Oyo youths caution Power Minister, Adelabu, over attacks on Primate Ayodele

Some youths under the aegis of Youths of Oyo State General Assembly (YOOGA) have condemned what they said was a self-defeating attack on Founder and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele by the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

A group known as the Oyo State Voluntary Campaigners (OSVC) had faulted Primate Ayodele over comments made on Adelabu’s governorship ambition.

And the YOOGA described the OSVA as a “faceless group doing the bidding g of the minister”.

According to the youth assembly, in a statement by its coordinator, Kingsley Ogunloye and made available on Tuesday, the Minister of Power, Adelabu, as a public servant and politician cannot run away from public scrutiny and criticism, not excluding genuine prophetic revelations meant to correct societal ills.

“Adelabu has no justification to attack an anointed man of God, no matter the circumstances especially when the Primate was speaking truth to power, rather he should be commended”.

The release further said, “We the youths of Oyo State General Assembly by this release want to respond to Adebayo Adelabu’s publication against Primate Elijah Ayodele, Servant of the Most High God, Founder and Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church correct prophecy.

“We want to say that Adelabu missed it. When God loves you people want you, when they hate you they don’t want you.

“For you to form all this gang up against him, we are sure that Adelabu will not win the governorship of Oyo State just as the oracle of God has said. A word is enough for the wise.

“For us you don’t even need to reply him, all you needed was to concentrate and go about your work.

“All these are indicative that you don’t have the capacity, that is why you are doing all this cheap publicity and blackmailing.

“And if you don’t know, you said you are a Moslem but you are not a good Moslem because, a lot of people know that you are not a grassroot politician and you cannot even give Tinubu victory in Oyo State,” the group said.

