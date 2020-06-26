Latest Politics

Oyo’s 28-yr-old commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

June 26, 2020
The Oyo State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Seun Fakorede has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

According to the 28-years-old, who spoke on Friday, he had gone into isolation in order not to spread the disease, adding that he does not know how he contracted COVID-19 as he has been taking all the necessary precautions.

He, however, said Nigerians must know that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as many, including his boss, Governor Seyi Makinde, have beaten the disease.

Fakorede, who explained that he remained asymptomatic as of Friday morning, said: “I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay safe!”

Opinions

