News
Oyo’s improved IGR, a result of hard work – Makinde
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has attributed the improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state to hard work and the government’s pragmatic approach.
Makinde, who stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, was reacting to the IGR Index released by the National Bureau of Statistics for the first two quarters of 2021.
He said the leap in the IGR was the manifestation of his “administration’s pragmatic approach to governance since May 2019.”
Read also: Makinde advocates alternative means of redress to ease pressure on courts
The governor noted that going by the NBS’s half-year report on states’ IGR, Oyo State with N25.19billion was placed in the seventh position.
Lagos State topped the chart with N267.23billion followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) (N69.07billion) and Rivers State (N57.32billion).
Makinde said: “The government will continue to be bullish in its approach to expanding the state’s economy as that this was in line with the administration’s commitment in the Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State, 2019-2023.”
