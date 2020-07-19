Oyo’s total COVID-19 cases now 2,106 as deaths hit 22

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday that 2,106 was the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle however added that 1,080 patients had been discharged from the state’s care centres.

He wrote: “65 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second negative test results and had been discharged. This brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1080.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 30 suspected cases came back positive. The cases are from Ibadan South East (6), Ido (6), Ibadan North (4), Lagelu (4), Oluyole (4), Ibadan South West (3), Egbeda (2) and Ibadan North East (1) local government areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2,106. Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is 22.”

Makinde advised the people of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols so as to slow down the spread of the virus in the state.

