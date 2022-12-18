Ozekhome alerts of scammers using his name for fraudulent Kanu fundraising

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lead counsel to embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has cried out over the activities of scammers whom he claims have been using his name on social media to solicit funds allegedly for the case of the Biafran agitator.

Ozekhome, in a statement on Saturday, said he was forced to raise the alarm following calls and messages he has been getting from concerned Nigerians over the various fund raising activities being perpetrated online.

Ozekhome stated that he had nothing to do with those conducting the fundraising and described them as “unscrupulous societal miscreants and criminal elements latching on Kanu’s situation to fraudulently raise funds using his name.

“The general public is hereby alerted that I, as the lead counsel for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader and founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra, or my chambers, have never and will never in any way authorise anyone, whether as an individual, group of persons, corporate bodies, or authorities, to solicit for funds for me, or on my behalf, or on behalf of my chambers, for the purpose of prosecuting the cases of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or for any other purpose howsoever and whatsoever.

“Similarly, anyone caught donating money to such fraudsters and criminal elements allegedly on our behalf will be traced and made to face the full wrath of the law. Sooner than later!

“Members of the general public are hereby strongly advised and cautioned to desist from ever giving any money to fraudsters and impostors soliciting for funds in the name of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases, as neither Nnamdi Kanu, nor our chambers, as his lawyers, will ever approach members of the public through the social media, or any other channel, for the solicitation of funds for the alleged prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s case. We have never done so! We are not doing so!! We will never do so,” he wrote.

